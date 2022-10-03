Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Activest Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 99,815 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 135,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $138.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.