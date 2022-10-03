HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 681 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
Shares of LMT stock opened at $386.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
