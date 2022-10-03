Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Trimmed by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

