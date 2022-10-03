Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $80.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

