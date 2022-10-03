Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $48.95 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.