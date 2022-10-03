Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Raised by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

