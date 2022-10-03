Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $537,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

