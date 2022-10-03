Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 11,760 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,059,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Insider Activity

Valvoline Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.