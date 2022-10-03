Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $202,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

MMC stock opened at $149.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.