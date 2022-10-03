Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $121.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.