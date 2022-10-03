Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 5,796 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

