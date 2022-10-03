Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys Shares of 5,047 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 62.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.