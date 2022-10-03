Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 158 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:COP opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

