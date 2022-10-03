Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

