Welch Group LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

