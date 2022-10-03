UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,100 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

EMN stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

