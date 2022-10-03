The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

