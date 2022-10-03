Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

