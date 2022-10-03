HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 16,678 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $310.20 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.07 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

