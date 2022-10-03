PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lifted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,843,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $163.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average is $170.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.