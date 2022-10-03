HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

