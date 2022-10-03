Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 235 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
NYSE PAC opened at $126.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $167.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
