Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 235 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAC opened at $126.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $330.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 35.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

