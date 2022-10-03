HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
