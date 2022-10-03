HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.