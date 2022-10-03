HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $856,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Target were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

TGT opened at $148.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

