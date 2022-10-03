HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 2,688 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $89.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

