Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $259,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,194,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $541,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $104.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

