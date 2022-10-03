HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 9,157 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $125,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GTX stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $366.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.36. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.59.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
