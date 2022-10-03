HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 9,157 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $125,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTX stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $366.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.36. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

