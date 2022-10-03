Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $70.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.