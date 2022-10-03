Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 77 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $187.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.