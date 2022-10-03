HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,503,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after buying an additional 157,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 271,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 262,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

SLB opened at $35.90 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

