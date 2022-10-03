HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $107,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

VALE stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

