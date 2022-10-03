Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $472.27 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

