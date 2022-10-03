Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,439,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

