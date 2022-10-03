HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 928 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

