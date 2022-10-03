9,840 Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.80. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $33.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Brigham Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

