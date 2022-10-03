Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 250 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

