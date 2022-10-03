2,518 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
