4,678 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

