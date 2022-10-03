aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Up 15.5% in September

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

