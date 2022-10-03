LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 542,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $221,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 85.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

About LifeMD

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 686.40% and a negative net margin of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

