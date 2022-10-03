Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,660 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

