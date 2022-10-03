Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 313,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $198.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $194.72 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

