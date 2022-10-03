Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$38.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

