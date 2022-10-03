DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNBBY. UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $15.71 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

