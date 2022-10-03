ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.86.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
ATA stock opened at C$36.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.89. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.60 and a 52-week high of C$53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.
