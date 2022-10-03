ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

ATA stock opened at C$36.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.89. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$30.60 and a 52-week high of C$53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander acquired 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,884.52. In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,186,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Angella Alexander bought 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,884.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,884.52.

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.