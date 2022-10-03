Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Drops By 12.5%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LEGR opened at $30.29 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
