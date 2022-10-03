Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 183,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Price Performance

LBC stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $593.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

