Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

LAKE opened at $11.53 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Lakeland Industries

In related news, VP An Hui bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,184.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP An Hui bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,184.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher James Ryan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAKE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.