Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $46.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

