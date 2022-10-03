Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.24 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 56.89.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

